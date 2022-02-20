Wolves v Leicester: Confirmed team news

It’s one change for Wolves who beat Tottenham 2-0 last weekend. Luke Cundle is replaced by Joao Moutinho.

There’s also a spot on the bench for Pedro Neto, who last appeared in April 2021.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez.

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Hee-Chan, Cundle.