Game of the night - Livingston v Dundee United

The first v third encounter at Celtic Park? No. The second v fourth clash in Edinburgh? No. Dundee United's trip to Livingston has more intrigue and not just because any notion of a title 'race' ended some months ago.

Livingston are on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions while Dundee United's losing sequence extended to seven games with a 3-1 reverse in Jim Goodwin's first match in charge against former club Aberdeen on Saturday.

For either of these teams to realise their ambitions for the season, a return to winning ways is a must.

Livi have dropped out of the top six but are within touching distance of the teams above them. Bottom team United are still four points adrift of Ross County and Kilmarnock.

The Lions have already beaten the Tangerines this season but United subsequently knocked Livi out of the League Cup. Both were away wins so will the trend be bucked on Wednesday?