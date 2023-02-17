Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Adam Lallana has "a big injury" and De Zerbi expects him to be out for several months. He confirmed Danny Welbeck is also unable to play, but Levi Colwill could be back for the next game.

On the Brighton goal which was incorrectly ruled out against Crystal Palace, he said: "I first realised the VAR mistake at home, but for me it is no problem. Referees are human. They can make mistakes."

De Zerbi spoke with Howard Webb and said "we don't want to put more pressure on referees".

Despite his error against Palace, Robert Sanchez has his manager's "total confidence".

De Zerbi said his side are "ready to fight for Europe" and added: "We should believe in ourselves. We have to fight to achieve this for our club".

