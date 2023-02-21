Hibs owner Gordon dies
Hibs owner Ron Gordon has died at age 68, the club have confirmed.
Gordon had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.
Hibernian FC Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Ronald J Gordon, passed away earlier this morning.— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) February 21, 2023
Rest in peace, Ron 💚
