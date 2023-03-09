Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Brentford score and and Paul Evans' strike against Preston North End in 1999 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Connor: My favourite has to be Emiliano Marcondes' goal against Swansea City in the play-off final - closely followed by Sergi Canos' goal against Arsenal in our first Premier League game. The funniest goal ever was when Sam Saunders slipped while taking a free-kick, got back up and put it in the back of the net.

Jamie: Glenn Poole against Wycombe Wanderers stands out. Not every day you see a corner kick taken to someone on the edge of the box who then volleys in. Beautiful.

Andy: Marcus Gayle against Bury in a 6-1 win at Griffin Park. Ran from just inside their half and unleashed a screamer from 25 yards. Still remember celebrating it with my dad like it was yesterday!

Jason: There have been many but Canos became a Bees legend with a goal that has been sung about ever since - his worldie at Reading in 2015. Out wide on the right, he brought down a long pass with his first touch, flicked it over the first defender, then rounded the second on the edge of the box, before curling it round the keeper into the bottom corner.