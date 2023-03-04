Brighton 4-0 West Ham: What De Zerbi said

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi told BBC Sport: "I'm really happy for the result, but also the quality of play. In the second half it was a great game. My players played in a fantastic way and we have to continue like this, to follow the perfection. We are very happy.

"I believe the best way to arrive at a good result is to play in a good way. For me that's the best solution.

"We are angry to win every game and to make happy our fans and our club. Nothing changes whether it's the FA Cup or Premier League, we want to play at 100%."

On his touchline ban, he said: "I prefer to stay on the bench, but I have to say thanks and give congratulations to my staff because they worked like me. It's not only the head coach, but all the staff is important."