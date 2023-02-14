Rangers in line for £7m in add-ons - gossip

Rangers are in line to bank another £7m in transfer add-ons following the sales of some of their top academy talents to the Premier League. (Glasgow Times), external

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes his ex-side would eventually make a healthy profit on Malik Tillman if his current loan deal is made permanent. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers centre-back Leon King wants to become a full Scotland international in the coming seasons after gaining Champions League experience. (Glasgow Times), external

Read all of Tuesday's Scottish football gossip.