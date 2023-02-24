Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Rangers have won the League Cup more than any other club (27), while holders Celtic are the competition's second most successful team (20).

The Glasgow rivals have played each other in 15 League Cup finals, with Rangers winning nine and Celtic six.

Rangers remain unbeaten in all competitions under manager Michael Beale, scoring 33 goals in 14 matches. Beale has won every game at the helm bar a 2-2 derby draw with Celtic at Ibrox last month.