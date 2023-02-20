Bayern Munich have joined Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. (Fijaches - in Spanish), external

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has no intention of sacking manager Graham Potter, despite the Blues' 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Saturday. (Mirror), external

The Blues and Tottenham are weighing up a summer move for Brighton's Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, 18. (Sun), external

Liverpool's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could depend on their Champions League campaign. (Express), external

RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, says he "wants to play in the Premier League" and could have signed for Chelsea last summer. (Times - subscription required), external

