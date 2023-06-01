'Bona fide legend' McGowan among six Dundee departures

Having initially been "unable to get in touch" with Paul McGowan, Dundee have now spoken to the midfielder and confirmed he is one of six players departing the club.

Along with 35-year-old McGowan, Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan and Cillian Sheridan are not having their contracts renewed, while Ian Lawlor has already joined Doncaster Rovers.

Dundee have paid tribute to "bona fide legend" McGowan, who made 302 appearances across an eventual nine-year spell. Highlights included captaining the club, winning the Championship title and Premiership play-offs, being part of a top-six finish and scoring the derby winner to dump Dundee United out of the League Cup.

The club's statement added: "We want to put on record our thanks and gratitude to him for his efforts and service to the club over the last decade.

"302 appearances at one club is a wonderful achievement in the modern game and there is every chance he might one day appear in the Dundee Hall of Fame – not that he is looking forward to that, having a customary moan and saying, “Dinnae be bathering me wi’ a that nonsense when I retire!”.

McGowan said his lengthy Dundee service was an "incredible honour", adding: “From day one I was welcomed with open arms and I have met many friends for life.

“I want to thank all the team-mates I have had over the years as well as all the managers and coaches who I have worked under.

“Finally, I have to thank the fans. The backing the team and myself have received during my time at Dens has been incredible.

“We have had some unforgettable times together and I wish the club all the best for the future.”