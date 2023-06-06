Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side are in a "different situation" to that they were in when they lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea.

City will face Inter Milan in this season's final on Saturday knowing a win would see them become to the first English team to win the treble since rivals Manchester United in 1999.

Speaking to the media before the match, Guardiola said: "I can't speak for the players, some were there some weren't, it's a different situation.

"Two years ago isn't long and of course we want to finish differently but we have to know exactly what we have to do. In terms of approach, what to do with and without the ball.

"In that moment we were just preparing a final, we'd lost two times against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea and had some doubts.

"It is not the same but they play five in the back, Chelsea and Inter. The approach was defensive too but of course Chelsea also had incredibly good patterns to punish us. It is not similar but there are some things."

When asked about going into the final as favourites, Guardiola said: "We are used to it. Why should it be more dangerous?

"Accept the role and go out there knowing the quality of the opponents. We accept what people say, no problem."

In the 2021 final Guardiola was questioned for leaving midfielder Rodri on the bench but he downplayed the impact this will have on him going into this year's final.

"It was a game plan like it will be next Saturday," the Spaniard added.

"If I tell you privately the reason why I took the decision in that moment you could say it was right but it is simple: If I lose, I am wrong, if I win I am right.

"You have to accept that in this business. It was a tight game and in many things we were better than them but we lost.

"Would I do something different now? Maybe but that doesn't count."