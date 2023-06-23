Aston Villa have announced their captain John McGinn has signed a new contract until 2027.

The Scotland midfielder signed for Villa in 2018 from Hibernian.

"[He] immediately endeared himself to the Villa support with his all-action displays in the middle of the park," said a Villa club statement.

"He wrote his name into the club’s history books with his contribution and goal at Wembley, helping to clinch promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

"He's been one of the first names on the teamsheet ever since, and the firm fans’ favourite was named club captain last summer."