Michael Grant, Scottish football correspondent for The Times

It doesn’t have the feel of one candidate emerging as an obvious frontrunner at the moment for the Celtic manager's job. It’s the same roughly half a dozen names being mentioned.

Celtic have the luxury of time. They don’t have Champions League qualifiers to worry about this summer, which is a massive factor.

The players aren’t back for training for about another month. So although the board will be moving as quickly as they possibly can, they do have a bit of breathing space to see who’s out there in the market.

And also to see who is interested in them, which is equally as important.