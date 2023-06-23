We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Ralph: I would sell Ben Pearson. No disrespect to him as he’s a good Championship player. I would buy a winger like Justin Kluivert.

Phillip: Player I'd sell? Kieffer Moore. Good honest trier who scored the goal to ensure promotion, but he is not Premier League quality. I'd buy Scott McTominay as a direct replacement for Jefferson Lerma.

Lewis: We need to loan out David Brooks so that he can regain his confidence. We should sign Kyle Walker-Peters as we are lacking in a right-back and he can play left- or right-back which is very helpful. With Saints having gone down, he hopefully won’t be too much and is also young so has potential.

Barney: Sell Dominic Solanke for £20m and buy Arnaut Danjuma for £20m. Then we'll have a proper striker.

Clive: In the last year of his contract, I would be looking to sell Phillip Billing. My one in would be Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Competing with the Saudi league is hard so it will be interesting.