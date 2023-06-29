New signing Kai Havertz says "the aim is to win trophies" with Arsenal after signing from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Germany forward signed for the Gunners on a five-year deal for £65m.

He scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and netted the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

After joining Mikel Arteta's side, Havertz said: "It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things.

"The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently.

"The aim is to win trophies and I’m going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I'm now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season."