Vice-chairman John Bennett has confirmed Rangers have been approached by an American investment group about a potential takeover - but stressed being sounded out by investors is "not unusual" for the club.

"We do politely listen to a number of proposals and that will happen again," he told Rangers TV.

"It's the right thing to do as well from a fiduciary point of view. We gave quite a lot of time to that situation and we listened.

"But what was very interesting - from [shareholders] John Halstead to Julian Woldhardt, to people in the boardroom [said]: 'absolutely not interested in selling.'"

Bennett added: "This is a board and a group of investors who believe in 'never again' in terms of one individual or party calling the shots and owning the club.

"The ownership of Rangers football club should rest upon a number of shoulders."