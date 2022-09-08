R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has paid tribute to the departing Nathan Redmond, with the Southampton winger joining Turkish side Besiktas.

"﻿It is a good change for him - after six years it's maybe time to get something new," Hasenhuttl said of Redmond, who was into the final year of his contract at St Mary's.

"We have had a fantastic time together with a lot of very, very good moments.

"﻿I've had a very good relationship with him until the end and am looking forward to seeing him score and have good moments."

H﻿asenhuttl accepted Redmond divided opinion among Southampton fans and said this was an inevitable result of the position he plays.

"﻿He takes a lot of risks with the extra passes and trying to create something," said the Saints boss.

"﻿It goes hand in hand that sometimes you lose the ball - so he will split opinions.

"﻿He's a player with a strong opinion and I like to discuss different views with my players. He's a grown player now, with a lot of experience, and I'm sure he can have an impact over there."