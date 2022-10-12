Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Pick of the stats
Tottenham are winless in their past five matches against German sides in the Champions League (D1 L4), after four victories in a row before that - all against Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2019.
Richarlison scored twice in his first home appearance for Spurs in the Champions League. Only Harry Kane has ever scored two or more goals in consecutive home matches for the club in the competition.
Among English players who have scored at least 10 goals in the Champions League, Kane has the best minutes-per-goal ratio (118 - 20 goals in 27 appearances).