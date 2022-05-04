We've been asking Brighton fans for your views on the team's record Premier League points haul.

Here's a snapshot of what you said:

Paul: I have supported Brighton for nearly 60 years. I cannot remember a better time to be a supporter. We can compete with every team in the PL, and have beaten them all over the past couple of seasons. We play positive and progressive football. We have the best English defender in the PL in Lewis Dunk, who should be on the plane to Qatar later this year.

Kelly: Supportive and selfless team - check. Good mix of younger and older players – check. Excellent fitness and work-rate – check. Managerial team also (a bit too) good (no poaching next season please) – check. Goalscoring machine up front – cross. But don't get me wrong, this season has been so much better than the last few!

Chris: Graham Potter’s unwavering belief in playing football has steadily paid increased dividends during his tenure. His style of play is carefully manicured for each opponent such that it is not even possible to work out what formation is being played. Potter’s management style resembles that of Gareth Southgate: calm, player-centric, level-headed.

Michael: I think we’ve recovered very well considering the sales of Ben White and Dan Burn. Defence is now a very strong and well organised. I don’t agree that Neal Maupay is arrogant - I think he’s lacking confidence and that's something a few goals will correct. Certainly Albion are now a much better team all round. We need fans at home to be like the away fans.