Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Pick of the stats
Liverpool had 24 shots against Real Madrid on Saturday, the most on record (since 2003-04) without scoring for a team in a Champions League final. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah’s six shots on target is the most on record by any player in a Champions League final.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson started a Champions League final as captain for the third time, more than any other Englishman in European Cup/Champions League history.
Despite winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the Reds didn't score in five and a half hours of football in major finals this season.