A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

When the clock strikes 23:00 GMT, United’s final transfer window under Glazer ownership could be over.

That in itself will be enough of a victory for the millions demanding change throughout the American family’s controversial 18-year tenure.

But Erik ten Hag hasn’t been handed a parting gift this month. And that isn’t expected to change on deadline day.

The loan signings of Jack Butland and, more so, Wout Weghorst have improved Ten Hag’s depth ahead of the second half of his maiden season.

But, with United still the only English club left in all four major competitions, the Glazers’ reluctance to make funds available this month could spell trouble.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have sanctioned big-money transfers to bolster their top-four claim. But, United have made no real money available for Ten Hag, even after offloading Cristiano Ronaldo and his mammoth contract.

With Donny van de Beek out for the season and an anxious wait over Christian Eriksen’s fitness ongoing, there is surely an opportunity in the market to reinforce United’s midfield ranks.