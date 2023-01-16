We asked for your views after Sunday's game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chelsea fans

Chris: I still feel that Potter isn't suited to Chelsea's style and all this result is the equivalent of someone putting a plaster on an open wound!

Rhorschach: Badly needed three points, more important than the performance! Badiashile looks good, composed, still not clinical enough but if any other signings prove as good as Felix then there's hope.

Matthew: Benoit Badiashile had a good debut. It was good to see the team win on a day of remembrance for Gianluca Vialli. Hopefully the squad gets more confidence from the three points for next weekend's game.

James: Unusually for Chelsea lately a very good defensive performance. Lewis Hall is a must starter now and a good centre-back partnership occurred. Better tempo and speed to our play, opportunities seemed to be there. Just missing a GOALSCORER! Havertz was miles better in his more favourable position. Biggest worry is Mason Mount is missing, but overall a positive day!

Crystal Palace fans

Sam: Decent performance that could've led to points. We shouldn't panic, but we need to be more clinical - we seem to want to outplay sides rather than score goals and stop them scoring. We know Olise can put in a killer ball, but where's the movement based on that? Defence is generally well organised but lacks urgency at key moments. Improvements needed.

Ronnen: The only word I can think of to describe that game is… unfortunate. We were unfortunate not to come away with something more than that result. When will our streak stop?

Bob: Palace just about held out and missed chances to go ahead until Havertz out jumped Palace’s defence. This result was unsurprising due to the huge difference in squad numbers and quality, simply because of the financial disparity. Chelsea’s quality players were far faster and outran Palace every time, who can’t score.