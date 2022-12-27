Chelsea v Bournemouth: Team news

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a recent friendly.

Defender Reece James returns from a knee issue, but this game comes too soon for Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a doubt with a minor knock.

Jefferson Lerma is available after missing the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle with a minor knee injury, while defender Lloyd Kelly could also return after recovering from an ankle issue.

Brazilian Neto is yet to recover from a hamstring problem, with Mark Travers set to continue in goal.

Who will be in the Chelsea XI?

Predict the Bournemouth line-up