Tottenham's struggles to keep pace with the Premier League's other top clubs are down to under-investment, according to The Far Post podcast team.

Spurs are fifth in the table after an indifferent run of form either side of the World Cup break and face a challenge to ensure Champions League football next season.

A lack of squad depth was highlighted by the need to play both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Saturday's narrow FA Cup third-round win over Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Sometimes, because of how successful they were under Mauricio Pochettino, everybody got a little bit carried away that you could under-invest and still do well," ex-Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown told BBC Radio London's latest The Far Post podcast.

"But I’m not sure that’s the case. Eventually that will catch up with you, and I think it is doing."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry agreed, adding: "They relied on Harry Kane with a great finish to actually get over the line against Portsmouth.

"They were better second half, but I don’t think it disguises the issues that existed before it. They still need a number 10, they still need a creative attacking midfielder."

