Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister will not be available for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Charlton, but boss Roberto de Zerbi has been able to congratulate his midfielder.

Mac Allister is in Buenos Aires with his Argentina team-mates after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the World Cup final on Sunday and will not be back with Albion for two weeks.

De Zerbi says everyone at the club has been delighted by the performances of their 23-year-old playmaker in Qatar.

"We are very proud of Alexis," De Zerbi said. "He was one of the best players in the competition.

"I had many messages with him and I'm very happy for him. Now he has two weeks of holiday."

With his star burning bright in the immediate aftermath, De Zerbi says he is not fazed by reports linking Mac Allister with a move away from Amex Stadium.

"When other big teams want our players, we have to be proud and happy," he said. "It is not a problem."

He also confirmed that Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster would be missing for the Charlton game with minor injuries.

"They won't be long but tomorrow is too soon," said De Zerbi.