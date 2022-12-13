We asked for your messages to Harry Kane after his World Cup quarter-final penalty miss and whether you think it might affect his form for Spurs.

Here are some of your comments:

Mick: Harry Kane is already a legend. He is an inspirational leader on the pitch and a perfect role model to many. Missing a penalty means very little in the long run, it just proves he’s human and like us all, he can make a mistake. I know he’ll be back stronger!

Chris from Proud Lilywhites: Football’s a team game. You did us all proud. England wouldn’t be where they are without you. Ten goals to get us to the World Cup, England’s joint all-time top goalscorer. You really did do us proud. You’re an absolute legend. It’s not on your shoulders. This is a team we can all be proud of. The value-driven culture you’ve imbued has made us think it’s OK to support England again. Thank you and I know you’ll come back stronger.

Linda: Harry, all Spurs and England fans love you and are really proud of everything you have achieved for both teams. You are world class- there is no doubt about that.

Jez: Lewandowski and Messi missed penalties at this World cup, two of the best strikers in the world. You have to have the guts to put yourself in that high-pressure position, which Harry did. He had a great World Cup, get back on the horse against Brentford and carry on doing what you've been doing, brilliantly, for the last 10 years.