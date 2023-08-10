Posting on X, formerly Twitter, former England striker Michael Owen says Harry Kane should stay at Spurs:

"I know Bayern Munich are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were Harry Kane, I'd stay put.

"There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them.

"Real Madrid, I would understand. Or one or two top Premier League clubs for that matter. Becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer with Spurs is a bigger achievement than winning the league in a country dominated by one team."