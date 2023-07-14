Tilio can't wait for Glasgow derby & 'jaw-dropping' Euro nights

New Celtic signing Marco Tilio is primed for a “jaw-dropping” atmosphere at Celtic Park on Champions League nights, but says the fixture he is most looking forward to is the Glasgow derby against Rangers.

And the winger admitted the success of fellow Aussies in recent years at Celtic Park – playmaker Tom Rogic and ex-manager Ange Postecoglou among them – helped make it an easy call to join the Scottish champions.

"Yeah, it was part of my decision,” he said in a Twitter Q&A. “I have seen a few Aussies over the years come to Celtic and play, and I think they have all done really well.

“So when the club showed interest in me, it was one of those decisions I couldn't say no to."

On Champions League nights, he said: "People stopped me at the airport and said, 'Wait till you see the Champions' League night, your jaw is gonna drop!' I can't wait for that."

And on who he is most excited to work with at Celtic, he said: “The gaffer, most importantly. I think he can really help me as a young player reach my full potential."