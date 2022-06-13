Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Wolves this summer and where the club need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jon: We need some serious business this summer. Probably a back-up keeper, at least one centre-back, an experienced left-back, maybe two midfielders (depending on who stays). But more importantly, someone who can actually score goals, so at least one striker. Not holding my breath though.

Nick: Wolves need to keep Joao Moutinho, especially if Ruben Neves departs. If Neves does go Morgan Gibbs-White should be given an extended run, he is a great young talent and did well at Sheffield United on loan last season. Joao Palhinha would be a good buy from Sporting Lisbon, while we probably need an additional striker and central defender (Ben Mee?).

Josh: I think we need a box-to-box creative midfielder like Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Nathan: I hope they can keep hold of Ruben Neves and then bring in some players such as Goncalo Guedes, Renato Sanches or Goncalo Inacio. All Portuguese so works with the connection at the club but unlikely to get any of them I’m afraid!

Kye: Gibbs-White we need to keep and obviously Neves. Oleksandr Zinchenko is a talent we need to pull out the stops for. Cover for Sa in goal. How about Gareth Bale?

