Premiership player to watch: Lawrence Shankland

Hearts have yet to score in three league defeats against Rangers this season.

Shankland is the man most likely to change that as the Edinburgh side seek to keep the pressure on Aberdeen in the race for third place.

The striker banged in his 23rd league goal of the campaign in the weekend win over the Dons, which narrowed the gap to two points with two games remaining.

However, Hearts are without a top-flight win at Ibrox since March 2012 and are the only side without an away win in the league in 2023.

Rangers remain unbeaten on home soil this term.

A draw is no use to Hearts if Aberdeen get the better of St Mirren, so should Shankland & co play with the shackles off or is that just asking for trouble?