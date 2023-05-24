Leeds United v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Leeds have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L8), a 3-1 home win in May 2021.

Tottenham have won two of their past three Premier League away games against Leeds, as many as they had in their previous 15 top-flight visits to Elland Road (D6 L7). They've not won consecutive away league games against the Whites since October 1979.

Leeds have lost their final league match in just one of the past 10 seasons, winning each of the past three in a row. As a top-flight side, Leeds have lost their final league match in just one of their past 15 campaigns (W7 D7), going down 1-0 at Chelsea in their 2003-04 relegation campaign.