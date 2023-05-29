Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says his team must rest and recover after a long, impressive campaign - but his love of football makes it impossible to switch off.

The Italian will lead the Seagulls into Europe for the first time in the club's history next season after guiding the club to a sixth-placed finish in his first year in the Premier League.

"I can't stay without football, but I'm tired too," he told BBC Radio Sussex., external

"I don't like the holiday because when you can enjoy your work it's the best thing in life.

"Football is my life and life is football, but we need to rest. We need to recover and come back with more energy because the next year will be tougher."

De Zerbi was also full of love for the Brighton supporters, who have been captivated since his arrival on the south coast.

"They have been part of our meeting in the dressing room because we wanted to be happy for them," he added.

"We played every game with honour and respect for them.

"I think they have to be honoured for these players, for this club. We want to give another satisfaction in the next year."