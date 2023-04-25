Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards says the pressure is off Arsenal heading into Wednesday's game at Etihad Stadium because nobody expects them to win.

Richards believes salvaging a draw against Southampton on Friday showed the Gunners still have fight in the title race and added that Gabriel Martinelli's "frightening" pace will be key for them against Pep Guardiola's side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The Southampton game was a little bit different [to draws against Liverpool and West Ham], having not played that well and managing to score two late goals.

"Even though at the end they were all on the floor distraught, I just believe they were always going to have to go to Manchester City to win if they want to win the league.

"There were always going to be bumps in the road and for Arsenal fans. I don’t think anything has changed. It’s just going to the Etihad right now is a difficult task.

"The pressure is off Arsenal because everyone expects City to win that game. One way to play against City is on the counter-attack. I would play [Kyle] Walker in that game to stop Martinelli.

"His pace is frightening. Everyone talks about [Bukayo] Saka and [Martin] Odegaard, but nobody talks about Martinelli. On transition, he is frightening."

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds