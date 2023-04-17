Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is just impossible to call. Which Leeds side will turn up, and for how long... and what kind of performance do we get from Liverpool this time?

Leeds were actually really good in the first half against Crystal Palace last week but they completely collapsed after the break. Liverpool kind of did the opposite against Arsenal, making such a poor start before fighting back. I really don't understand why it took the Granit Xhaka incident to fire them up and get them playing with the right intensity.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled on the road this season, particularly against teams in the bottom half of the table but you have to consider what damage that heavy Palace defeat has done to Leeds' confidence at Elland Road. They need to show they are not as fragile as they appear.

Liverpool's defence and midfield has been a long way below their best this season, but their attack has still been a handful - so surely Leeds won't keep them out.

Equally, you just don't know what you are going to get from the Reds defensively at the moment - I don't see them keeping a clean sheet either, even against a team who seem to waste a lot of chances.

Jack's prediction: 3-3

I just cannot get my head around what's happened to Liverpool. It is like Klopp has just run the team into the ground and they have got nothing left. Leeds are an odd side too, so I think anything could happen. It's a Monday night game, under the floodlights, so let's try something a little bit ridiculous. Why not?

