Ross County manager Malky Mackay: “I think we kept that mentality that we showed from last Sunday going, we were playing a tough game, tough team, tough surface.

"We made them defend in areas that were tricky for them because of the surface

"To a man, we were excellent. We were playing a team who had threats, they looked dangerous from set pieces.

"We tested them in their half. It was a bit frenetic and the surface didn't allow us to play too much.

"I want us to be, come the split, as close to everyone as possible in the bottom six. We just have to keep playing to a consistent level, working that hard to the 95th minute."