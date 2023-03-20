We asked for your views on Sunday's FA Cup game between Manchester United and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Akin: United got lucky, but all cup runs need some luck. Fulham hit the self-destruct button. United under Ten Hag are ready to challenge for the title with another one or two transfer windows.

Dazz: We, United, looked tired and at times poor. The first half was shocking. How Maguire gets a start is beyond me. The red cards were the turning point and from then on we punished Fulham. Old Trafford was as noisy as ever on the full-time whistle.

Marvin: United looked tired. Another goal from a set-piece. Fortunately, for them, Fulham self-destructed. Results matter and few will remember the sending-offs.

Agim: Was it a good performance form Manchester United? Probably not! Fulham took full advantage of that, then discipline let them down! We definitely need to perform better, some of the passing was terrible. Maguire and McTominay can't be there playing next season - just not good enough.

Fulham fans

George: It was a definite penalty and Willian had to go. Mitro has got to get a season-ending ban, you can never be that aggressive to a ref.

Sarah: Supported Fulham for 30 years, several ups and a few downs. After that performance I feel embarrassed to be a Fulham fan. Mitro and Silva should be ashamed. We call ourselves a family-friendly club. We are having a fantastic season but that has left a very sour taste. Furious.

Murray: We were the better side up until the sending off. No need for Mitro to get involved. Let himself down and the club. Mr Silva should have had more composure.

Benjamin: Really disappointed. So good for so long. Willian took the red on the chin. I'm sorry but both Marco and Mitro need to keep their head.