'Neilson has credit in the bank, despite some suggesting he's in his overdraft'

Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

At around 15:10 last Saturday, Robbie Neilson must have felt a sense of relief that Hearts were 1-0 away to Kilmarnock and discontent around the club was soon to abate as the Gorgie supporters were singing about Lawrence Shankland.

Yet, little over an hour later, Hearts were 2-1 down and the Neilson Pressure-ometer was cranked up to high. Fast forward 24 hours after the final whistle, we discover that a ‘supporter’ has spray painted over the Hearts badge outside the main stand to make clear their feelings towards the manager to leave immediately.

With five defeats from the last six games in all competitions and a previously 11 point gap over fourth place now whittled down to a solitary point, you can totally understand why Hearts supporters are questioning what is going on with the team and the man in charge.

Sunday’s graffiti outside Tynecastle is moronic and if your intentions are to prompt the Hearts board to change the manager, then the absolute opposite will happen. If Neilson was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of such a ‘protest’, it sets a precedent for others to do similar when things aren’t going well.

Remember, some people chartered a plane to fly over Tynecastle in Neilson’s first spell in charge telling him to leave and he was passionately supported by Anne Budge and Craig Levein at the time.

As things stand, Hearts still occupy third place which is where Robbie had been tasked with at the beginning of the season for us to finish. I think he will be backed for the time being given the fact he’s finished third in both his previous full Premiership seasons with us, so he has credit in the bank – despite a lot of Jambos saying he’s now into his overdraft.

In any good company, you should be contingency planning and I have no doubt that Joe Savage has already been instructed to look at potential candidates and especially in the last few weeks. I’m sure there’s a few different options for Hearts to go down but the preferred choice for those in charge Hearts is for Neilson and the players to turn it round.

Should Hearts fail to pick up three points at home against St Mirren on Saturday then the furore in the Tynecastle terraces will be telling.