Fans of the clubs battling relegation have been speculating on their teams' fight for Premier League survival.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's fan discussion, here is a selection of their views:

Tom (Wolves): "I don't think we're out of it. Given our up-and-down form, we could still get dragged back in, but beating Chelsea and Brentford has made a massive difference. I spend every season waiting to get to 40 points and we're just six points away ."

Sam (Bournemouth): "Adversity is in our DNA after all the trials and tribulations that we've had. But, two wins in a row for the first time this season has instilled belief in the players and the fans we can do it. I think we are looking up rather than down for the first time this season."

Hannah (West Ham): "This isn't new territory for us. The table and fixtures ahead are quite scary but, based on the result against Arsenal, I think we can bounce back if we keep playing like we did yesterday. I'm quietly confident.

Heidi (Leeds): "As long we're out of the bottom three and until it becomes impossible to dictate the outcome, you've just got to hope you can survive. There are no easy game in this division, anyone can beat anyone and, as long as there are three other teams at the bottom and not us, then I'm happy."

Cathy (Everton): "We went from looking at who we could catch above us to looking at the three below us. It was a really rude awakening [on Saturday]. We didn't look like we had the fight you need when you're down there. The last two games we've just given it up again, a failing we had earlier in the season."

Rich (Nottingham Forest): "Twenty three years out of the top flight is going to take some time to make up and that's all been catching up with Forest in the last few weeks. On top of that, we have the amount of crippling injuries and there isn't a team in the league who can get away with that every week."

Cliff (Leicester): "The confidence has come back. We lost it in the last few months and since the international break it's all turned horribly wrong. We've got the players and we've got the skill set to help us turn it around under the new manager and make things happen."

Yasmin (Southampton): "I'm going to hold onto a tiny bit of hope I have but I am about 95% sure relegation will be our fate, so it's so disheartening and we're all so deflated. Usually at this time of the season you're not counting down the days for the season to be over, but this time I am."

Listen back from 1:39'00 on BBC Sounds