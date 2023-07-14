Robinson 'excited' as he closes in on forward signing

St Mirren have agreed a deal for a mystery forward they have been chasing for “a long time”, says Stephen Robinson.

The manager is refused to divulge the player’s name until the signing is complete, but he is “excited” about the prospective new arrival.

The Buddies have already added winger Conor McMenamin, strikers Mikael Mandron and Stav Nachmani and goalkeeper Zach Hemming for the upcoming season, while frontmen Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy have departed.

Robinson, whose side are away to Montrose in their Viaplay Cup opener on Saturday, said: "Stav Nachmani will come into the country (from Israel) on Saturday and train next week and hopefully be involved in the Arbroath game.

"We have one more forward player coming in for that we agreed a deal for last night. So plenty of competition.

"Once it is signed and sealed we will reveal all. I am excited about him. It is someone I have chased for a long time.

"He's a big boy, quick, physical and once we get pen to paper then I will reveal a little bit more.

"I am quietly confident that will get done in the next couple of days. I believe we have made the squad stronger."