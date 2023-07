Liverpool are set to improve on their initial £37m bid for Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Both clubs are around £15m apart in the valuation of the 19-year-old. (Telegraph), external

The Reds are expected to accept a £40m offer by Al-Ittihad for Brazil midfielder Fabinho after talks restarted. (Times), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column