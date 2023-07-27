Cup progress, Lennon Miller & transfers - Kettlewell key points
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media on the eve of Motherwell's final Viaplay Cup game as East Fife head to Fir Park.
Want to know what he said? Well, you've come to the right place...
Progress in the cup is really important to the club. There's more pressure as the Premiership team, and he is aware of East Fife’s good start.
It’s not that easy to win the group and that the club don’t have a divine right. Teams are ready to trip them up.
It's not often you get a chance of silverware but these are the moments you remember. The team aren't near that stage yet but it should motivate.
Youth players have been given a chance and have impressed. Lennon Miller has been excellent.
New signing Davor Zdravkovski has had one full session with his team-mates. The manager believes he will have help Miller drive himself on.
Wished Max Johnston and Connor Shields all the best after securing deals elsewhere, and said others may depart still as the club looks to bring in fresh faces.
Jon Obika and Stephen O'Donnell are doubts to face East Fife.