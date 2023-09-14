West Ham striker Michail Antonio says it was "an unbelievable feeling" to win at Luton before the international break given the atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.

The Hammers spoiled Luton's first ever Premier League home game as Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma scored before Carlton Morris scored a late consolation.

Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast that the atmosphere was "decent" but he and his team-mates relished escaping Bedfordshire with three points.

"They have a decent fanbase and the atmosphere was good," he said. "They were really giving it to our boys and to be fair, what they said to Jarrod was a bit cheeky. I can't repeat it here. Fans can always make a bit of banter but they went a bit too far.

"Then Jarrod bags and he's like 'What are you talking about?'

"Then with Kurt, everywhere he goes he gets a bit of banter and they were really giving it to him. The tunnel is so small and they were screaming in his face.

"Obviously he then scores and he ran off to them and they lost their heads. It's an unbelievable feeling. The only way to shut them up is bagging [a goal]. That hits more than anything they can possibly say."

Asked if either he or his team-mates were intimidated by the atmosphere, Antonio laughed it off.

"I buzz off it, banter is for me all day," he said. "I love it. The team wasn't affected at Luton either. If it had been a harder game where we were getting battered, the players would probably struggle but we were pretty comfortable."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds