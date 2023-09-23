Analysis: Brentford 1-3 Everton

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

This was a rare off day for Brentford, or at least Thomas Frank will hope that proves the case, with Everton leaving west London fully deserving of the three points.

The Bees made uncharacteristic errors and ultimately failed to assert themselves on home soil, where prior to Saturday they had suffered just two league defeats since the start of last season.

The hosts' struggles were evident in the first half when Bryan Mbeumo reacted to a misplaced pass by waving his arms in frustration.

Of course, the day got off to a suboptimal start when club-record signing Kevin Schade suffered an injury in the warm-up - although his replacement, Keane Lewis-Potter, showed flashes of inspiration.

Frank made no excuses for his players, who he will now demand an immediate response from when they host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (19:45 BST).