Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on the 3-1 win over Burnley: "It was really amazing because we knew before the match that it is very difficult to win here. They are so excited to play in the Premier League, we respect them a lot. We were very focused and tried to correct the mistakes we made at Newcastle. Those three points for us are very important."

"Some players are settling into our shape and can play in different positions. He [Matty Cash] sometimes plays higher, he was playing before at Nottingham Forest as a winger. Today he helped us a lot and he scored two goals."

"We have six points now, that's important. The first priority is the Premier League. On Saturday we play Liverpool, a very tough match. Confidence is very important as well."

On adding more additions before the transfer window closes: "Of course we will be alert if something can add to us. We have our ideas waiting in our squad. We will be very ready for the transfer window. We try to always improve."