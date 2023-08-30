Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that Pascal Gross is "a manager's dream" after becoming Brighton's all- time top goalscorer in the Premier League: "He defines the football club for me, ever since I first joined I’ve admired him as a player and how professional he is and how he works day in day out.

"It’s great to see him break that record, I’m sure he would have preferred the three points [against West Ham] but this is football.

"I think one of Pascal’s massive strengths is that he's so versatile, he can play full back, lateral back, in the middle and a bit higher up, he’s just a manager's dream.

"He understands the game, he understands space and time and he’s a huge asset to the football club."

