Andi Zeqiri has left Brighton on a permanent deal to join Belgian side Genk.

The Swiss international joined the club in 2020, making 13 appearances, but spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Brighton Techinal director David Weir told the club's website: “Andi progressed well last season with Basel and he is now ready to play regularly somewhere on a permanent basis.

“This is a great opportunity for Andi and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

