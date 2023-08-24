Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has expressed his satisfaction with the signing business he has concluded so far this summer.

The Dons have this week recruited Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath and Finland defender Richard Jensen, taking the number of new faces at Pittodrie this summer to 11.

“I think you will see we have built a squad of a lot of players, we have tried to bring the right ones in," Robson said. "We may bring another one in.

"I think you will notice we have only got two loan players now, which is good."