'We can fall flat on our face if hard work stops' - Kettlewell

Motherwell's hard work and high standards have led to an impressive start to the league season, but they cannot afford to become complacent, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Fir Park side sit second in the Scottish Premiership after four games, level with leaders Celtic on 10 points, and Kettlewell believes it stems from everyone at the club buying into what he wants.

"It’s a good start, but it's important we realise it's just a start," he said to BBC Scotland.

"If we start to get comfortable in our work and thinking that we’ve conquered this, we can very quickly fall flat on our face.

"What’s got us to this point, since I came in, is the buy-in to what we’re trying to do, not having egos, those simple fundamentals, and we have to keep working to become better. That willingness to improve and get better has been a really pleasing aspect.

"The supporters here have been fantastic since I came in. If we can put in results about performances, people are going to buy in. People talk about the identity of a club like Motherwell - I think the second half against Hearts at Tynecastle epitomises that.

"Supporters want to see players put their bodies on the line and we got that. We know that we’ve got decent quality in there as well, and it’s just trying to bring everything together. The run [since February] is pretty amazing, but it’s been built on so many different aspects."

Kettlewell also spoke candidly about his personal outlook, and how he is constantly looking to the next game, and the next target.

“I love working at this football club, and with the people I do every day. I’ve never been one for sitting and enjoying it. I always start to look to the next thing. I want to get the absolute best for this football club.

"I’ve seen it when this club gets to two cup finals in one season, plying your trade in Europe - I want to see if we can find those marks again. It’s very difficult with the challenges financially, but this is a proper football club.

“What’s to come next is defined by how we act, how we behave and how we apply ourselves. If we do what we’ve been doing, then I think we give ourselves a chance at a pretty decent season.”