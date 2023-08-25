Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the 3-0 win over Luton: "Really pleased. All credit to the players. I'm so happy because it is important to have that winning feeling again. Happy with the three points, a fully deserved, solid performance.

"The important thing is that we were very solid, we had good discipline and without the ball we defended really well. Then of course we created chances and very much deserved the victory."

On Raheem Sterling: "He is very, very important for us. He has the experience and quality and brings goals and assists to help the team to win games. The connection with [Nicolas] Jackson was good tonight, and the assist for the goal was very good. It is always good when the offensive players are involved in the goals."

On Nicolas Jackson: "We knew his quality when we signed him, we saw that before. It is not that we ask him to run and press the ball, he is quality in the way he recovers the ball, but he also can finish. It is only a matter of time, once he settles into the Premier League, he will show it more. He has top quality

"I have no doubt that he can become one of the greatest strikers in the world - the quality is amazing and it is there."