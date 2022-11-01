Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Bottom half and fearing the worst every time the opposition gets a corner was a regular experience for Leicester City only a few months ago.

Leicester were only pipped on the final day of last season by Everton for conceding more set-piece goals than any other Premier League side.

Enter Lars Knudsen.

Who? He is the set-piece coach tasked with sorting out our woes. He is a former Danish title-winner and a current USA coach. All Ted Lasso jokes aside, he appears to be performing miracles down Filbert Way.

His first match, a 6-2 away defeat by Tottenham, had him sat in the dugout looking shell shocked, and he must have wondered what he had signed up for.

But, in Leicester’s past two games we have conceded 19 corners, including 10 against current champions and league top scorers Manchester City. Goals conceded from those 19 corners? None.

Free-kicks, like the one from Kevin de Bruyne, will always be unstoppable, but whatever contract Mr Knudsen is on, extend it, double his wage, then lock him up and throw away the key.